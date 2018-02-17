Mark Goldring, the Chief Executive of Oxfam, has lambasted the intensity of the criticism levied against his organisation over claims that its workers used prostitutes in Haiti.

“The intensity and the ferocity of the attack makes you wonder, what did we do? “We murdered babies in their cots?” he said told the Guardian.

He added that he believed the backlash had been out of proportion.

Oxfam, one of the world’s biggest disaster relief charities, apologized this week for unspecified sexual misconduct uncovered in a 2011 internal investigation.

It has neither confirmed nor denied a recent Times of London report that some of its staff paid for sex with prostitutes.

Goldring went on to imply that critics of Oxfam were motivated in part by an anti-aid organisation agenda.

“Anything we say is being manipulated… even apologies only make matters worse.” he said

He went on to admit that Oxfam could have acted faster on the claims, but added that “many people haven’t wanted to listen to explanations”.

His words follow the publication of a full page Oxfam apology in the Guardian today.

On Friday, Haiti’s President said that sexual misconduct by staff of British charity Oxfam was only the tip of an “iceberg” and called for investigations into Doctors without Borders and other aid organizations which came to the country after its 2010 earthquake.