Hollywood stars have taken to their twitter handles to criticise President Donald Trump following his decision to pardon former Sheriff Joe Arpaio from his criminal contempt conviction late Friday.

The criticism comes on the heels of Hurricane Harvey which is ravaging Texas and instead of taking emergency steps to save the residents, Trump saw Arpaio’s pardoning on priority list.

It would be recalled that Arpaio was controversially pardoned, following the removal of the only legal consequences after Arpaio was convicted of defying a judge’s order to stop using unlawful immigration tactics.

The stars took to twitter to lash out at Trump about the decision.

Producer/director Judd Apatow compared it to pardoning Bill Cosby for sexual assault charges and other infamous criminals, while Debra Messing said the development was a “disgusting racist disgrace”.

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda asked the world to join him in a Pixar Monsters Inc. hug after the news.

Comedian and The Big Sick star Kumail Nanjiani noted that controversial Trump advisor Sebastian Gorka also resigned his White House position Friday while all eyes were on Harvey.

Actor Don Cheadle had the same complaint about Trump’s alleged news “dumping”, asking if “what else will happen. Are we at war with North Korea yet”?

Actress Patricia Arquette tweeted directly to Trump saying Pardoning #JoeArpaio is utterly disgusting. #shameonyou for your Transgender ban. Glad your Russian spy quit. #goodluckwiththat.

Director Duncan Jones (Warcraft), son of rocker David Bowie, called for the pardon to be overturned.

“If this pardon is not overturned, GOP has to accept that from this point on ANYTHING is legal, should any President so desire it,” Jones said.

Star Trek star and political activist George Takei suggested there was a deeper meaning to the pardon.

“Today’s headline: Trump pardons Arpaio; tomorrow’s headline: Pence pardons Trump,” Takei said.