Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that his coalition government remained stable and would continue to govern in spite of police recommendations that he be indicted for bribery.

“I want to reassure you, the coalition is stable. No one, not I, not anyone else, has plans to go to an election. We will continue to work with you for the good of Israel’s citizens until the end of the term,” Netanyahu said in a televised speech.

The final decision to indict is not with the police, rather with Israel’s Attorney-General.

His decision could take weeks or months.

Ealier, members of the Israeli government and ruling Likud party expressed their support to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who might face corruption charges following inquiries into two criminal cases.

On Tuesday, the Israeli police said it had collected enough evidence to support claims that Netanyahu committed fraud and took bribes.

The police will hand over the investigative materials and its indictment recommendations to Israeli Attorney- General Avichai Mandelblit.

Also, Israeli Intelligence and Transportation and Road Safety Minister Yisrael Katz expressed his support for the prime minister, saying that Netanyahu should continue to run the country.

The Israeli prime minister is a suspect in two separate cases: Case 1000 and Case 2000.

Case 1000 has focused on Natanyahu’s receipt of expensive gifts from members of the business community, the total value of which is estimated at 300,000 dollars.

In Case 2000, Netanyahu is alleged to have attempted to conclude a deal with the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, which was required to cover the government’s activities positively as part of the deal.

Netanyahu, for his part, said he would adopt a bill that would limit the opportunities of the Israel Hayom newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth’s main competitor.

Commenting on the accusations, Netanyahu proclaimed his innocence and pledged to continue governing the country, adding that he hoped to take part in the next election, due to be held no later than in 2019.