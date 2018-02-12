Rescuers have recovered 209 fragments of bodies at the site where an An-148 aircraft crashed on Sunday in the Moscow region, a spokesman for the local emergency response center told Sputnik on Monday.

“A total of 209 fragments of bodies have been found, the work continues,” the spokesman said.

A Saratov Airlines An-148 plane on a Moscow-Orsk flight crashed on Sunday a few minutes after takeoff from Domodedovo airport outside the Russian capital.

All 65 passengers and six crew members on board died.

Earlier, the regional representative of the Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik that the search and rescue operation at the site of the crash.

“All search and rescue operations have been finished,” the official said.

According to the ministry representative, the investigators are still working at the crash site.

The head of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin said earlier in the day that the full examination of the site might take several days.

The plane en route to the city of Orsk crashed a few minutes after its take-off from Moscow’s Domodedovo airport.

Also, Washington expressed its deepest regret over the crash of Russia’s An-148 plane in Moscow region and offered condolences to the families of the victims.

The White House’s press service said in a statement: “the U.S. is deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of those on board Saratov Airlines Flight 703.

“We send our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of Russia.”

The Russian Embassy in the U.S. thanked citizens and the White House for the sympathies to the victims of the tragedy.

“We are expressing gratitude to American citizens and @WhiteHouse for their condolences over Saratov Airlines Flight 703 crash,” the embassy wrote on its Twitter page.