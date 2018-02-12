The Russian military has successfully tested a new air defense missile at a range in Kazakhstan, a local newspaper reported Monday.

A new modernized air defense missile has successfully fulfilled the task and reached the target with specified accuracy in Sary Shagan of the Kazakhstan firing range, Andrei Prikhodko, deputy commander of Aerospace Forces’ air and missile defense taskforce, told Russia’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

Prikhodko also highlighted that the missile’s tactical and technical characteristics regarding the range, precision and life span far outweigh the ones currently in service.

All parts of the missile are Russian manufacturers-made, said Prikhodko.

The new modernized air defense missile can handle both single and multiple strikes, including with the use of the new generation intercontinental ballistic missile, added Prikhodko.