More than a ton of crystal methamphetamine on a boat has been seized by Indonesia’s navy.

The MV Sunrise Glory was intercepted by a naval ship patrolling the Phillip Channel between Singapore and Batam island.

Officials suspected it might be a Taiwanese fishing boat which had been a target of the Indonesian military since December for being a part of a drug syndicate.

The boat was flying the Singapore flag but changed it for an Indonesian one as it entered Indonesian waters and the navy patrol approached.

The vessel was taken to Batam where it was searched and the drugs were found hidden inside 41 rice sacks, weighing 1,029kg (2,260lbs).

Navy deputy chief Vice Admiral Achmad Taufiqoerrochman said: “Last night we discovered more than one ton of crystal meth and the amount might increase because we have not finished checking everything.”

Four Taiwanese crew members who claimed they did not know each other were arrested.

At least four different national flags were found on the boat along with fake documents.

Authorities suspect the vessel was a “phantom ship” which operates under different names and changes flag according to the country’s waters it entered.

The boat crew told the military they planned to take the drugs to Australia.

Indonesia has some of the toughest anti-drugs laws in the world, including capital punishment for traffickers.