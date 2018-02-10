At least 19 people have been killed and dozens injured after a bus toppled over in Hong Kong.

It is understood 40 people were injured.

Early reports from local media including the South China Morning Post indicate 17 men have died and two women.

According to the SCMP, one passenger said the bus was going “much faster” than usual.

The injured passenger told the paper: “It was much faster than I normally felt in a bus.

“And then it was like the tyre slipped, and the bus turned. It was really chaotic in the bus. People fell on one another and got tossed from side to side.”

Photographs of the incident show the bus on its side with the roof torn off.

The bus was travelling from Sha Tin race course. The fire brigade responded at 6.15pm.