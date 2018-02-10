The U.S. on Friday said it has imposed sanctions on three people and three companies in the Philippines, Turkey and Somalia that supported the Islamic State (IS) militant group.

The U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement that the sanction also include a business that procured parts for an unmanned aircraft.

According to the statement, the sanction was imposed on Abdulpatta Abubakar for providing financial and material support for IS and its network in the Philippines, Yunus Sakarya and his Turkey-based firm Profesyoneller Elektronik for procuring parts for unmanned aircraft for IS.

He said that it also sanctioned Mohamed Yusuf and his firms Liibaan Trading and Al Mutafaq Commercial Company for activities supporting IS in Somalia.

The Trump administration had on Feb. 2 attacked Hezbollah’s financial network by imposing sanctions on six people and seven entities in an effort to turn back Iran’s influence in the Middle East and beyond.

According to Mnuchin, “the administration is determined to expose and disrupt Hezbollah’s networks, including those across the Middle East and West Africa, used to fund their illicit operations.

“The six sanctioned individuals included five Lebanese and one Iraqi, most of them linked to Al-Inmaa Engineering and Contracting.

“The seven entities were firms based in Sierra Leone, Liberia, Lebanon and Ghana,” the Treasury Department said.