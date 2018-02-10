A total of 102 U.S. Congress members from the Democratic Party urged President Donald Trump to resume funding of the UN Relief Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

“We write to urge you to continue vital U.S. contributions to … UNRWA and bilateral assistance to the Palestinians.

“Continuing to freeze this aid will harm American interests by exacerbating the threats facing both peoples and reducing the U.S. ability to help the Israelis and Palestinians reach a two-state solution,” the letter issued on Thursday read.

The news comes amid Washington’s decision to withhold $65 million out of $125 million contribution to the agency.

The step was taken after the Palestinian leaders had refused to accept any peace plans proposed by the U.S. as a result of the recognition of the city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The UNRWA has been providing aid to the Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, Jordan and Syria, who fled their homes as a result of Arab-Israeli conflicts, since 1949.

The aid includes education, health care and social services.

Most of the organisation’s funding has been ensured by the European countries and the U.S.