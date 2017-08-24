The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Nigeria on Thursday announced that its government had commenced educational exchange programmes with Nigeria, with the selection of 12 Nigerian students.

The Embassy’s Charge d’Affaires, Michel Deleen, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the first set of Nigerian students had been selected for the exchange programme.

Mr. Deleen said that the first set of the 12 benefiting Nigerian undergraduates, studying Business Administration and Communication, were carefully selected from different universities across the six

geo-political zones.

“For the first time, Netherlands is to commence educational exchanges with Nigeria. And we are very eager to see what we would make of it.

“There would be an exchange of 12 carefully selected Nigerian students with other 12 students from the Netherlands.

“What this means is that the Nigerian students would be going to Netherlands, while the Netherlands students would be coming to Nigeria.

“We really want to start with this, see the result before increasing the number of beneficiaries, as well as well extending the programme to more Nigerian educational institutions,” he said.

Mr. Deleen said that the Delft University of Technology, in the Netherlands, led a team to Yaba, Lagos State, for the selection of the Nigerian students for the exchange programme.

He said that the exchange programme was meant to help Nigerian students improve their understanding of business, how to draw business plans and enhance their understanding of both countries.

