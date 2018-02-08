Police on Thursday arrested an unqualified medical practitioner accused of infecting dozens of people with HIV in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

The police said the suspect Rajendra Yadav who went into hiding following the detection of HIV infected patients during a medical camp in state’s Unnao district was arrested from a relative’s house.

“We tracked down prime accused Rajendra Yadav from the house of a relative, where he was hiding,” said a police officer Amit Singh.

Yadav was arrested following registration of police case against him.

As per health officials, the suspect was using single syringe to administer injections in Bangarmau town of Unnao district.

Initially health officials said 21 patients were detected with HIV, however, the number of infected patients in the area was found to be 58.