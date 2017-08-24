A lucky lottery player is $758.7m (£593.7m) richer after scooping the biggest-ever prize won by a single ticket in the US.

The winning Powerball ticket has been claimed after it was bought at a shop in Watertown, Massachusetts.

The odds of winning the jackpot were put at one in 292.2 million.

Professor Cornelius Nelan, from Quinnipiac University, said the odds were about the same as flipping a coin and getting heads 28 times in a row.

It was the second largest lottery prize in US history, after three people shared a $1.6bn prize in January last year.

On Wednesday night, the winning ticket correctly matched the numbers 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number 4.

The game is played in 44 states as well as Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands,

The lucky ticketholder’s $758.7m fortune means they are richer than singers Celine Dion ($400m), Taylor Swift ($280m) and Kanye West ($145m).