The U. S. decided to postpone a scheduled test of an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California because of the 2018 Winter Olympics, local media reported, citing officials.

A CBS News broadcaster said the decision was made as there are no indications that North Korea is going to carry out a new missile test during a military parade that will be held a day before the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games.

In January, President Donald Trump and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in agreed to halt joint military exercises during the upcoming Winter Olympics in order to make them more safe and successful.

The Olympics in South Korea’s Pyeongchang ia schwduled to begin on Friday and end on Feb. 25.

Since the Ancient Greece era, the Olympic Games are regarded as a symbol of peace with the Olympic truce being introduced for the period of competitions.