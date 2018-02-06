Denmark on Tuesday proposed a ban on the use of full-face veils as well as face-covering ski masks in public spaces, commonly called a “burqa ban.”

“It is incompatible with the values of Danish society or respect for the community to keep the face hidden when meeting others in public spaces,’’ Justice Minister, Soren Pape Poulsen, said.

The ban would include full-face veils like the niqab, balaclavas, face masks and fake beards, but not protective masks.

Other exceptions included clothing worn in winter when its cold such as scarves, and costumes and masks worn for carnival or Halloween.

The Justice Ministry statement said that police and the courts were to assess whether a garment violated the ban or not.

A first-time offender could risk a fine of 1,000 kroner (165 dollars).

“Repeat offences would result in a higher fine.

“The fourth time and any further violations would be fined with 10,000 kroner,’’ the ministry said.

Various agencies and institutions would be asked to respond to the proposal to clarify if there was a need for additional guidelines before the bill is presented to parliament.

Some countries in Europe including Austria, Belgium, and France have previously introduced restrictions on wearing full-face veils in public spaces.