Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam is refusing to attend the resumption of his trial on Thursday, a court official says.

The Belgian-born French national – the only surviving suspect of the 2015 atrocity – has cut a defiant figure in previous hearings, refusing to stand for the judge or answer questions about the bloody gun battle that led to his arrest.

Abdeslam is being tried at the Palais de Justice in Brussels, and during the first day of his trial on Monday, he accused the court of bias against Muslims.

The 28-year-old has refused to speak to investigators since he was arrested in March 2016.

His insistence on attending the trial had raised hope that he might break his silence on the attacks in November 2015. Bars, restaurants and a music hall in the French capital were targeted, with 130 people losing their lives.

Luc Hennart, a senior official at the Palais de Justice, said Abdeslam “informed the court that he did not wish to appear at the hearing on Thursday”.