India test-fired its surface-to-surface nuclear capable Agni-I (A) ballistic missile off Abdul Kalam Island in its eastern sate of Odisha Tuesday, local media reported.

The home-grown ballistic missile was test fired at 8.30 a.m. local time (0300 GMT).

Local media said the test was conducted by the strategic force command of Indian army as part of a user trial.

“It was 18th version of Agni-I, which could achieve all parameters within the stipulated time period,” the reports quoted defence sources as saying.

The missile, according to officials, was inducted into service in 2004.

NAN reports that the Agni-I, is a short-range ballistic missile developed by DRDO of India under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme.

Agni-I was first tested at the Interim Test Range in Chandipur in 1989, and is capable of carrying a conventional payload of 1,000 kg or a nuclear warhead.

The missile has a range of 700–900 km.