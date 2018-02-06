At least 40 people have been tested HIV positive in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh, where an unqualified doctor had allegedly used a single syringe to treat all of his patients in the area, according to local media reports.

The news broke on Tuesday, months after the victims, including children, were diagnosed at a health camp organised by an NGO in November last year in Bangarmau city of Unnao district, reported Times Now news channel.

“Forty [HIV] positive cases have been found [among 400 tested people]. If proper tests are done, at least 500 cases would come up,” Sunil Bangarmau, an area councillor, told ANI – a local news wire outlet.

“It is being told that the people here used to go to a quack for treatment of diseases. He used a single syringe on all of them.”

Siddharth Nath Singh, Uttar Pradesh health minister, promised a crackdown on unqualified medics across the state.

“The matter is being investigated. Action will be taken against culprits and those who practice without a license,” he told ANI.

The accused in the particular case is believed to be in hiding since the launch of the police investigation.