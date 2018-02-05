The Berlin Wall, the symbol of a divided Germany and a post-war world divided between a western bloc and an eastern bloc, has now been down as long as it was up.

The Berlin Wall stood for exactly 28 years, 2 months and 26 days.

This Monday (February 5) marks the day that it has been down for exactly the same amount of time.

Communist East Germany started erecting the Wall on August 13, 1961. It effectively sealed West Berlin off from East Berlin and the surrounding East German countryside.

It was breached on the night of November 9, 1989, paving the way for the reunification of Germany on October 3, 1990