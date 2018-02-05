Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong, also known as Jay Y. Lee in the West, has been released from prison after a successful appeal.

Lee had been sentenced to five years back in August after being found guilty of perjury, embezzlement, and bribery by a three-judge panel of Seoul Central District Court.

In addition to receiving a suspended prison sentence today, Lee’s prison term was reduced to two-and-a-half years, though he’s free to go on four years probation, according to Bloomberg.

Lee is the son of infamous Lee Kun-hee, the incapacitated chairman of the Samsung Group and presumed heir to the throne.

However, due to a tradition of filial piety, the role of chairman may not pass down to Lee Jae-yong until his father actually passes away.

The elder Lee had also been convicted of tax evasion and bribery, only to be later pardoned on two separate occasions.