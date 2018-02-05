Getty Images

Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong, also known as Jay Y. Lee in the West, has been released from prison after a successful appeal.

Lee had been sentenced to five years back in August after being found guilty of perjury, embezzlement, and bribery by a three-judge panel of Seoul Central District Court.

In addition to receiving a suspended prison sentence today, Lee’s prison term was reduced to two-and-a-half years, though he’s free to go on four years probation, according to Bloomberg.

Lee is the son of infamous Lee Kun-hee, the incapacitated chairman of the Samsung Group and presumed heir to the throne.

However, due to a tradition of filial piety, the role of chairman may not pass down to Lee Jae-yong until his father actually passes away.

The elder Lee had also been convicted of tax evasion and bribery, only to be later pardoned on two separate occasions.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

AD: Harmless reasons you cant get and erection and why you spill too quick [click here for info]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR