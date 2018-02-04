The Ritz-Carlton in Saudi Arabia is to re-open within days after months of being used as a makeshift prison.

The upmarket hotel has been closed since 4 November while being used as a holding place and interrogation centre for more than 300 princes, ministers and businessmen detained in an anti-corruption probe.

The investigation was launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who was appointed heir to Saudi Arabia’s throne in a surprise announcement in June.

According to the hotel’s website, however, bookings are now available for 11 February onwards.

The five-star accommodation features 52 acres of lavishly landscaped gardens, an indoor pool with floor-to-ceiling windows and six “distinct dining experiences”.

The cheapest room is about £460 a night.

Among those held in the hotel was billionaire Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, who was released late last month.

Dubbed the Warren Buffett of Saudi Arabia, the 62-year-old is one of King Salman’s nephews.

He is also the chairman of Kingdom Holding Company – one of the largest shareholders in the banking giant Citigroup that also holds stakes in Twitter, Apple, AOL, eBay and many others.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index says he is the 50th richest man in the world. Forbes puts his wealth at $17bn (£12bn).

Before his release, Prince Al-Waleed showed Reuters news agency his hotel room, with its gold-trimmed private office, dining room and kitchen packed with his favourite vegetarian meals.

Some 56 people are still in custody but have been moved, and a further 90 have been released with charges dropped, according to attorney general Sheikh Saud al-Mojeb.

Many of those released were allowed out after the exchange of what officials described as financial settlements.

Some $107bn has been recovered so far as a result of the investigation, the attorney general said.

The cash will help a government finance package announced by King Salman to help citizens with the soaring cost of living, finance minister Mohammed al-Jadaan has previously said.

Critics have labelled the anti-corruption investigation as a power move by Prince Mohammed but Saudi authorities say it was part of a plan to move the country into the post-oil era.