In an effort to continue paving the way for President Donald Trump‘s “Buy American, Hire American” executive order, the Trump administration is proposing to end work authorisation for people with H-4 dependent visas.

H-4 dependent visas enable spouses of highly-skilled legal immigrants to legally work in the United States.

If the proposition sails through, critics say, it means that the spouses of highly-skilled legal immigrants would be unable to legally work in the country.

Between this new proposal and the goals surrounding the RAISE (Reforming American Immigration for Strong Employment) act, observers say the overarching question is: Does reducing immigration actually save American jobs?