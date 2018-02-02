The United Arab Emirates (UAE) emirate of Ras al-Khaimah said its latest zipline was confirmed by Guinness as the “World’s Longest Zipline” on Thursday.

The zipline, locally known as “Jebel Jais Flight,” enables visitors to travel at speed of up to 120 kph to 150 kph at a height of 1,680 meters above the sea level.

The official certification was handed over to Sheikh Ahmad bin Saud Bin Saqr Al-Qasimi, ruler of Ras al-Khaimah, by Hoda Khachab, the official adjudicator from Guinness World Records, the local tourism authority said in an e-mailed statement.

The city ruler became the first person to take a trial ride on the new zipline, following the official certification.

“This is a great achievement for Ras al-Khaimah’s international tourism ambitions,” said Haitham Mattar, chief executive officer of Ras al-Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.

“The Jebel Jais Flight will become Ras al-Khaimah’s flagship tourism product and will cement Jebel Jais as the adventure tourism hub of the Middle East,” he added.

The UAE, a major oil supplier, is home to several world records.

Dubai, the largest emirate in the UAE, boasts the world’s tallest mixed-use tower, the 829-meter-tall Burj Khalifa, and the world’s tallest hotel, the 355-meter-tall JW Marriott Marquis.

In the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, the Capital Gate building, with a lean of 18 degrees, is the world’s furthest leaning man-made tower. It houses a five-star hotel and plenty of offices.