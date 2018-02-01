The Canadian Senate has passed a bill to make the lyrics of the English-language version of its national anthem gender-neutral.

Bill C-210 to change the second line of the song to “In all thy sons command” to “In all of us command” was approved on Wednesday.

The legislation now only requires formal royal assent before it becomes law.

The change would fulfill the dying wish of Liberal MP Mauril Belanger who passed away in 2016. He campaigned for the lyrics to be changed for many years before dying of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

The bill had stalled in the Senate amidst opposition from Conservative MPs, but was finally passed on Wednesday.

Some fear that infuriated Conservatives will retaliate by delaying legislation to legalise marijuana.

Senator Frances Lankin told CBC: “I’m very, very happy.

“There’s been 30 years plus of activity trying to make our national anthem… inclusive of all of us.

“This may be small — it’s about two words — but it’s huge.

“We can now sing it with pride, knowing the law will support us in terms of the language.

“I’m proud to be a part of the group that made this happen.”

Fellow Liberal MP Mona Fortier wrote: “Tonight, the Senate passed C-210, creating a gender-neutral anthem, recognising Canada’s commitment to equality in our society and our institutions.

“My dear friend Mauril’s vision has been realised.”

Meanwhile, Conservative MPs accused their Liberal counterparts of being “anti-democratic” in pushing the law through.

Senator Denise Batters said: “Shameful anti-democratic behaviour by Trudeau-appointed senators… As they shut down legitimate debate in Chamber.”