



An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 struck southeastern Peru on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 257 kilometers (160 miles). The agency said most big quakes in South America occur at a depth of 70 kilometers or higher.

The quake hit at 0850 GMT about 27 kilometers northeast of the town of Azangaro, near the border with Bolivia.