An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 struck southeastern Peru on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 257 kilometers (160 miles). The agency said most big quakes in South America occur at a depth of 70 kilometers or higher.

The quake hit at 0850 GMT about 27 kilometers northeast of the town of Azangaro, near the border with Bolivia.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR