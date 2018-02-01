A fire at a care home for welfare recipients in Japan has killed 11 elderly residents.

The former three storey inn, in the northern city of Sapporo, was engulfed in flames after the fire broke out just before midnight on Wednesday.

Footage showed flames and smoke pouring from the three storey building, which was not fitted with sprinklers. The building was not required to have them under Japanese law.

Witnesses described a “huge” blaze, with one telling reporters it was possible to feel the heat even from a large distance away.

The cause of the fire is not currently known but an investigation is underway.

Five people were rescued from the building, and three are still being treated in hospital.

The dead have been identified as eight men and three women. All 16 residents of the facility have been accounted for as either dead or survivors.

They paid a monthly rent of around 36,000 Yen (£230) to stay in the accommodation, which also provided them with help finding jobs and food.

Authorities spoke on condition of anonymity on Thursday as they were not permitted to speak on record.