An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 shook the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Wednesday, with the effect felt as far as Delhi, the Indian capital.

There were no immediate reports of any damage or casualties, according to the Times of India.

The quake, which was also felt in neighbouring Pakistan, struck 270 km (167 miles) northeast of Kabul in the Hindu Kush mountains, at a deep 180 km, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

Tremors were also felt in several parts of north India. The quake was felt in the Delhi-NCR region as well as the Kashmir Valley at around 12:40 pm.