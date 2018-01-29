Turkish police detained 311 people over social media posts related to Turkey’s military operation in a Kurdish-held enclave in northern Syria, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Monday.

The report cited the Interior Minister, Suleyman Soyl, saying those detained were accused of spreading terrorist propaganda.

Turkey’s operation was launched last Saturday against the Kurdish YPG militia. Ankara considers the group a terrorist organisation.

There have been reports of detentions since the onset of the military operation, including journalists critical of the government’s military moves, though some have since been released.

Also detained were members of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP).

The HDP, meanwhile, said on Monday its offices in the Pendik district of Istanbul were attacked and set on fire by unknown people.