A 3.2 magnitude earthquake was detected in North Korea on Sunday, sparking concerns if it was caused by another nuclear test or from the regime’s collapsing test site.

The small tremor was recorded just after 8 p.m. in the South Hamgyong Province, Korea Meteorological Administration reported, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The earthquake was later discovered to be natural, not one caused by a nuclear or missile test.

“Artificial quakes from explosions create sound waves, but there were not sound waves detected this time,” a KMA official said. “It’s also far from North Korea’s nuclear test area.”

The epicenter’s depth was about 3.7 miles.

Earthquakes in North Korea were previously believed to be aftershocks from the regime’s sixth nuclear test on Sept. 3.

That nuclear test triggered a 6.3 magnitude earthquake. Experts warned that another test conducted in one of Punggye-ri’s crumbling tunnels could cause radiation to leak into the area.

Analysts also said the aftershocks were “relaxation events” after the nuclear test moved the “earth’s crust around” and caused stress in the region.