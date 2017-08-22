NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday welcomed the new strategy announced by US President Donald Trump for Afghanistan and South Asia, noting that NATO remained “fully committed” to Afghanistan.

“I welcome President Trump’s new conditions-based approach to Afghanistan and the region.

“NATO allies and partners have already committed to increasing our presence in Afghanistan,” Stoltenberg said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

The NATO chief called on the people of Afghanistan to work toward a political settlement and urged countries in the region “to do their utmost to shut down sanctuaries for extremist groups”.

“Our aim remains to ensure that Afghanistan never again becomes a safe haven for terrorists who would attack our own countries.

“NATO has 12,000 troops in Afghanistan, and 15 countries have pledged more,’’ Stoltenberg said.