Yemen’s Prime Minister Ahmed bin Dagher has accused separatist forces backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of staging a coup in the southern city of Aden after they took over government headquarters.

“…in Aden, legitimacy is being overturned. What is happening in Aden is very dangerous and affects its security and the stability and unity of Yemen,” Bin Dagher said in a statement on Sunday.

The prime minister also called on the Saudi-led military coalition to intervene in Aden, stressing that the UAE was the “decision-maker” in the city.

Clashes broke on Sunday between the army of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who is supported by Saudi Arabia, and UAE-backed forces seeking separation from the country’s north.

Sunday’s clashes unfolded after presidential guard forces blocked supporters of Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) from holding a sit-in demonstration.

Witnesses said there was heavy security deployment, and that schools, government service buildings and most shops remained closed.

This comes after the internationally recognised government of President Hadi banned public gatherings on Saturday, ahead of an ultimatum given by the separatist movement, which demanded Hadi to dismiss his cabinet, or face an overthrow.

Aidarous al-Zubaidi, the leader of the Southern Transitional Council (STC), said Yemen’s parliament would be barred from convening in Aden or anywhere else in southern Yemen unless Hadi replaced Prime Minister Ahmed bin Daghr and his entire cabinet.

Al-Zubaidi accused Hadi’s government of “rampant corruption” and of “waging a misinformation campaign against the southern leaders using state funds”.

UAE involvement

The secessionist leader’s announcement underscored rising tensions between Hadi’s government, which is supported by Saudi Arabia, and the southern separatists.

The UAE entered Yemen’s war in March 2015 as part of a Saudi-led coalition after Houthi rebels, traditionally based in the northwest of the country, overran much of the country, including the capital Sanaa, in 2014.

The UAE has been financing and training armed groups in the south who answer to al-Zubaidi, a 50-year-old militia leader who emerged from relative obscurity in late 2015 after helping purge the Houthis from Aden.

The STC was formed in 2017 to push for the country’s division between north and south.

Al-Zubaidi was initially rewarded and made governor of Aden by Hadi, but soon fell out of favour after reports emerged he was receiving patronage from the UAE to campaign for secession.

Hadi’s weakening has gone hand-in-hand with the UAE’s growing power in southern Yemen.

The Gulf nation has financed a network of militias that only answer to it, set up prisons, and created a security establishment parallel to Hadi’s government, according to Human Rights Watch.

The Arab coalition has so far failed to achieve its stated aims as Houthi rebels continue to hold the capital Sanaa and much of the north.

The war has taken a huge toll on the country with more than 10,000 people killed, and millions of Yemenis at risk of famine amid a massive cholera outbreak.