A German bride, who was hurrying to her wedding on Saturday after driving to her parents’ house where she had forgotten the rings, has been injured after crashing her car.

The 25-year-old, who was not wearing a seatbelt because of her wedding dress, was flung around the car when she lost control on a wet country road near the town of Babenhausen, police in the nearby city of Darmstadt said.

Her vehicle hit a guard rail, flipped over and ended up lying on its roof on an embankment.

An unhurt passenger, who police said was not the groom, managed to pull the woman and two other injured female passengers from the vehicle.

All three women were taken to nearby hospitals.