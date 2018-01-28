Russian police have forced their way into the Moscow office of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, according to a spokeswoman for the politician.

Images broadcast online by supporters of Navalny showed officers arriving at the building on Sunday morning and beginning to question people, with spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh claiming they used an angle grinder to gain entry.

Yarmysh said she thought the raid was designed to shut down the work of a TV studio inside.

The incident comes as hundreds of backers of the 41-year-old begin a nationwide day of protests against the authorities, calling on voters to boycott what they believe will be a rigged presidential election on 18 March.

Last month Navalny was barred from running in the election by Russia’s central election commission because of a suspended prison sentence for fraud, but thousands still turned out to endorse him for the presidency during demonstrations across the country.