The US has condemned a “horrific attack” in which a bomb hidden in an ambulance killed at least 95 people in Kabul.

The bomber drove the ambulance packed with explosives in a crowded area near the Afghan capital’s old interior ministry building in the early afternoon.

Another 158 people were wounded, some critically.

The Taliban said they were behind the the attack.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the Taliban’s use of an ambulance as a weapon “represents inhumane disregard for the people of Afghanistan and all those working to bring peace to the country, and is a violation of the most basic international norms.”

Mr Tillerson said the US “strongly condemns today’s horrific attack in Kabul”.

“All countries who support peace in Afghanistan have an obligation to take decisive action to stop the Taliban’s campaign of violence,” he went on to say.

“There can be no tolerance for those who support or offer sanctuary to terrorist groups.”