Joy Cooper, a Florida Mayor in the US, has been thrown out of office after she was arrested for allegedly soliciting illegal campaign contributions for herself and two political allies.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott issued the executive order suspending Cooper from office in the city just north of Miami, following an undercover FBI investigation.

Cooper, who surrendered Thursday, has been charged with money laundering, official misconduct and exceeding campaign contribution limits, the report said.

She also has been charged with soliciting contributions in a government building, a first-degree misdemeanor with a one-year maximum sentence.

Court documents show the 57-year-old Democrat who is the mayor of Hallandale Beach, now faces three felony charges.

The felonies carry maximum prison sentences of five years.

Larry Davis, her attorney, said she plans to plead not guilty.

Cooper has been the city’s mayor since 2005 and previously served on the city commission beginning in 1999.

She said: “I can assure you that I will vigorously fight these allegations in court”.