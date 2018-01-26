Getty Images

Security agents in Germany are holding a suspected Nigerian terrorist of Boko Haram.

Twenty-seven year old Amaechi Fred O was arrested on Wednesday in Bavaria.

Twenty four hours later, a court issued an arrest warrant and ordered that he be remanded in custody.

“He is strongly suspected of being a member of the foreign terrorist organization Boko Haram,” the chief federal prosecutor said in a statement.

The suspect, according to him, joined the terror organization in 2013 and had admitted to actively taking part in four attacks against Nigerian civilians during his one-year membership of the group.

He is accused of killing several people during two attacks on schools and one attack on a village and taking part in another attack on a village, during which members of Boko Haram took girls as hostages and burned down a church.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

AD: Warning to Men: Three foods you must avoid, if you want stronger erection & last up to 28 minutes during sex [Click for info]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR