Police officers hunting the chief suspect in last Thursday’s van attack in Barcelona, Spain, have shot a man in an area to the west of the city who appeared to be wearing an explosive belt.

The shooting reportedly occurred on a road in Subirats.

Earlier, police officers confirmed they were hunting for Younes Abouyaaqoub, 22, suspected of driving a van into dozens of people on Las Ramblas, the BBC reports.

However, it has not been confirmed if the man shot is Abouyaaqoub.

Reports quoting police sources said the man targeted in Subirats shouted “Allahu Akbar” (“God is Greatest”) when confronted.

There has been no indication what condition he is in.