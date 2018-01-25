A train has crashed near the Italian city of Milan, killing at least two people and injuring more than 100.

The train was travelling between Cremona, in the Lombardy region, towards Milan early on Thursday, with many people heading to work at the time.

It derailed at the Pioltello Limito station on the outskirts of Milan, emergency services said.

Two carriages came off the rails, coming to rest at an angle.

Rescue workers have been climbing through the carriages helping passengers to escape.

The cause of the derailment is not yet clear.