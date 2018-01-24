Disgraced Olympics doctor Larry Nassar has been sentenced to up to 175 years for sexually abusing young gymnasts in his care.

As she read the sentence, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said Nassar’s “decision to assault was precise, calculated, manipulative, devious” and “despicable”.

“It is my honour and privilege to sentence you,” she said. “You do not deserve to walk outside a prison ever again.”

The decision follows victim impact statements from more than 150 women and girls who told the court, in often emotional addresses, that they had been sexually assaulted by the former sports doctor.

Prosecutor Angela Povilaitis described the “breadth and ripple” of Nassar’s crimes as “nearly infinite”.

Nassar has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting seven females between 1998 and 2015, and also has a 60-year prison sentence for child pornography charges.

Before his sentencing he told the courtroom that victim testimonies had “shaken me to my core”, and said “I will carry your words with me for the rest of my days”.