China’s Foreign Ministry said that military exercises between South Korean and U.S. forces were not beneficial to the easing of tensions on the Korean peninsula.

In a press briefing, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said: “As we all see, the present situation on the Korea peninsula is highly complicated, sensitive and pretty fragile.

The direct parties involved in the peninsula issue including North and South Korea, and the United States need to make more practical efforts to ease tension and confrontations.

- Advertisement -

“We think that South Korea and the United States holding joint drills is not beneficial to easing current tensions nor the efforts by all sides to promote talks.”

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the joint drills, called Ulchi Freedom Guardian, were purely defensive and did not aim to increase tension on the peninsula.

The United States also describes them as “defensive in nature”, a term North Korean state media has dismissed as a “deceptive mask”.

The joint U.S.-South Korean drills last until Aug. 31 and involve computer simulations designed to prepare for war with a nuclear-capable North Korea.