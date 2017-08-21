Bahrain’s first deputy speaker, Ali al Aradi has called on Bahrain’s parliament to take legal actions against the Qatari government for its involvement and support of extremist groups in the Kingdom.

Aradi has asked the parliament to establish a central committee to look into the complaints of those affected by Qatar’s support for extremism.

He also asked for the establishment of a legal team to file proceedings against Doha for interfering in the internal affairs of neighboring countries, and for violating the rules of neighborliness and regional and international legal charters.

Aradi said that the Bahraini parliament is currently negotiating the steps that should be taken against the Qatari government which include claims for compensation.

The steps they will be taking will be revealed soon, he added.