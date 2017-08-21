An Iranian court ordered the U.S. administration to pay $245 million to the victims of chemical attacks carried out by Saddam Hussein’s forces during the Iran-Iraqi war of 1980 to 1988.

Iran’s Judiciary spokesman, Gholam Eje’I, told the Fars news agency: “a number of people who have been harmed during the chemical bombing have filed lawsuits.

“A court has issued decrees for 18 of them who have been harmed or died and estimated their ransom.”

In September 1980, Hussein started the invasion of Iran.

The devastating war that followed ended in 1988.

An estimated 1.5 million people died in the conflict.

During the war, Washington supported Iraq with monetary assistance, weaponry, intelligence, technology.

The U.S. also provided materials found by UN experts in the fragments of chemical weapons used by the Iraqi army in Iran.