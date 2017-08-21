Saudi Arabia announced on Monday the allocation of 109 security centres in Mecca to inspect violations by pilgrims and imaginary hajj firms, interior ministry tweeted.

The centres are supported by the police aviation and high-tech equipment that will also chase those who traffic pilgrims with no Hajj permits.

The ministry announced on August 14 that it had banned 95,400 individuals and 47,700 vehicles from entering Mecca for not having Hajj permits.

It warned that the police will chase violators inside the ritual sites in the city.

NAN reports that the Saudi Arabia cabinet approved an increase in the number of Muslims who could perform Hajj this year.

The 800,000 increase will bring the total number of pilgrims to 2.6 million.

In 2016, 1. 8 Muslims officially performed Hajj in and around Makkah in western Saudi Arabia.