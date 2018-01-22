Arab members of the Knesset, who were interrupting U.S. Vice President Mike Pence’s speech in Israel’s parliament, have been ushered from the building, local media reported on Monday.

The Jerusalem Post newspaper said that the lawmakers, who were raising protest posters and shouting, have been banned for the rest of the day.

Earlier, Tillerson visited the new one billion dollars U.S. embassy in London on Monday, just days after his boss Donald Trump criticised the move to new diplomatic premises as part of a bad deal agreed by the administration of Barack Obama.

Trump earlier this month cancelled a trip to London to open the new embassy, saying he did not want to endorse a bad deal agreed by the Obama administration to sell the old one for “peanuts”.

Tillerson was greeted by U.S. Ambassador Woody Johnson as workmen finished planting shrubs in the grounds of the new embassy.

America’s top diplomat then met some of the marines who are stationed at the embassy.