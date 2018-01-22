A German nurse serving a life sentence for two murders has been charged with another 97 killings across two hospitals.

Niels Hoegel was jailed for life in February 2015 for killing two intensive care patients at a hospital in Delmenhorst near the northern city of Bremen, and the new charges include 62 further deaths at the same institution.

The other 35 charges relate to the deaths of patients at a hospital in the northwestern city of Oldenburg, where he worked as a nurse from 1999 to 2002 before moving to work in Delmenhorst between 2003 and 2005.

Prosecutors were expected to bring charges after revealing back in November that Hoegel may have killed more than 100 patients over several years.

The crimes for which he is already behind bars came to light after he was convicted of attempted murder in another case – with prosecutors reviewing more than 500 patient files and hundreds of hospital records.

Detectives also exhumed 134 bodies from 67 cemeteries and questioned Hoegel six times.

His trial heard how he gave patients overdoses of heart medication and other drugs because he enjoyed the feeling of being able to resuscitate them.

Any additional convictions could affect Hoegel’s possibility of parole, but consecutive sentences are not a part of the German legal system.