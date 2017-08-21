The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello, has warned the contractors handling the Kuje-Gwagwalada road project, Messrs Craine Builders and Engineering Limited, to hasten up or quit the site without further delay.

The reconstruction of the Kuje portion of the Kuje-Gwagwalada road, measuring 10km was awarded in 2011 to Messrs Craine Builders and Engineering Limited with a completion date of January 2016 but was defaulted.

Bello gave the warning when he paid an unscheduled visit to the project site in Abuja, regretted that despite effecting a large chunk payment of N400million from the total sum of about N700 million total contract sum, the contractors still delayed the project.

He stressed the economic importance of the 16.5Km road traversing major agricultural firms and farmlands as well as an alternative route that breaks gridlocks in and out of Abuja is to provide reliefs during emergencies.

Malam Bello therefore, urged the supervising agencies, Satellite Town Development Department (STDD) and FCDA Engineering Department to ensure that contractors comply with contract terms, particularly in the areas of the road shoulders and quality of asphalting. He directed the agencies to ensure the provision of drainages for the road.

- Advertisement -

He said: “The next phase is to look towards rural roads outside of the city proper, because they are also very crucial and serve as means to bringing people and goods into and outside the city. The target is to finish this work before the end of the year. On our own part, we hope to make adequate payments to ensure early completion.”

The Minister was accompanied during the inspection by the Gomo of Kuje, Alhaji Tanko Jibril and Council Chairman Abdulahi Galadima.

STDD Director Victoria Imande in her brief to the Minister, disclosed that the road is about 60 percent complete while the remaining 40 percent will hopefully be completed by the end of the year.

She noted that some portions of the road that were already showing signs of failure have been marked out adding that the contractor has been contacted to make amends.

“No sooner the job was commenced than it was abandoned due to lack of funding. But following recent release of funds and commitment shown by the present Administration the contractor has mobilized to site with progress at 60 percent”, she stated.