Spanish public prosecutors on Monday asked a judge investigating Catalonia’s former president Carles Puigdemont to re-issue a European arrest warrant for him, a judicial source said.
The judge is not obliged to grant the request which comes as Puigdemont, who fled to Belgium to avoid prosecution over his role in Catalonia’s independence drive, arrived in Copenhagen.
Puigdemont and the rest of his ousted government have been charged with rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds.
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]
AD: Warning to Men: Three foods you must avoid, if you want stronger erection & last up to 28 minutes during sex [Click for info]