The Philippines’ most active volcano on Monday ejected a huge cloud of ash and grey smoke, prompting authorities to raise the alert level at the rumbling mountain.

The ash cloud reached 10 kilometres in height from the crater of Mayon Volcano in Albay province, 330 kilometres south of Manila, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Mayon also generated two lava fountains, measuring 500 metres and 200 metres in height, on Sunday evening and before dawn on Monday, the agency said.

“The alert level was raised to 4,” the national disaster risk agency said in a tweet. “The danger zone has been extended to 8-kilometre radius. Everyone is advised to wear face masks and not to enter the danger zone.”

Alert level 4 means that “hazardous eruption is possible within days,” according to Phivolcs.