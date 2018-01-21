The Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) has launched a major ground operation against Kurdish armed groups in the northern Syrian enclave of Afrin, Anadolu news agency reported.

FSA troops reportedly started moving towards Afrin in the early hours on Sunday, backed by the Turkish forces, the report said.

The Syrian Kurdish YPG also confirmed the report, saying two villages in Afrin’s Bilbil district near the Turkish border were targeted.

As early as Friday, thousands of FSA fighters have already been mobilised in Turkey’s Hatay province and Syrian locations east of Afrin.

The development comes as Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim announced on Saturday that Turkish ground troops were likely to join in the operation in Afrin by Sunday.

Yildirim said that “depending on developments, our ground units will perform the necessary activities” on Sunday as part of the Operation Olive Branch, which began on Saturday.

As of 0900 GMT it remains unclear whether or not, Turkish troops have crossed the Syrian border into Afrin.

The first phase of the operation conducted by Turkish air forces destroyed “nearly all” targets, he told reporters on Saturday. At least 72 jets were reportedly involved in the operation.

So far, the operation has killed at least six civilians, as well as two female and one male Kurdish rebel fighters, according to the Syrian Kurdish YPG. At least 13 other people were injured.

Turkey’s military said it targeted at least 153 “shelters, hideouts and ammunition depots” of the Kurdish armed groups as well as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, known as ISIS) in seven areas.

But the Syrian Kurdish YPG said that civilian areas were also hit, including Afrin’s city centre.

Military buildup

Meanwhile, three rockets have been reportedly fired from Syria, hitting four locations in two neighbourhoods in the Turkish province of Kilis.

Anadolu quoted Provincial Governor Mehmet Tekinarslan as saying that three people were injured from the attack.

Turkey considers Syria’s Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing, the YPG, “terrorist groups” with ties to the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has waged a decades-long fight inside Turkey.

Ankara fears the establishment of a Kurdish corridor along its border.

Turkey’s military has been hard-pressed in emphasizing that “only terrorists” are being targeted in its latest operation.

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the operation in Afrin would be followed by a push in the northern town of Manbij, which the US-backed Kurdish forces captured from ISIL in 2016.

The US has previously armed the Syrian Kurdish YPG, viewing it as the most effective ground force in its fight against the ISIL armed group.

Erdogan said that all Kurdish armed groups “are all the same” and that changing their names “does not change the fact that they are terror organisations”.

According to estimates, there are between 8,000 to 10,000 Kurdish fighters in the Afrin area.

Al Jazeera reports the military and logistical buildup at the border continues.

She also reported hearing intensive shellings, heaving machine gun fire and jets flying over.

Russia, which controls the airspace over Afrin, has withdrawn hundreds of its soldiers deployed near the city before Saturday’s operation.