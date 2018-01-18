Beijing on Thursday expressed doubts over “the objectivity and credibility” of a U.S. report that listed China as one of the so-called “notorious markets” for pirated and fake products.

A spokesman for China’s Ministry of Commerce, Gao Feng, said at a news conference that the report, released recently by the Office of the United States Trade Representative, lacks “solid evidence and data support,’’.

“The Chinese government has always attached great importance to Intellectual Property Right (IPR) protection and made noticeable achievements,’’ Gao said.

In the first three quarters of 2017, law enforcement dealt with over 110,000 cases related to IPR infringement or fake products.

“The two countries should resolve differences in a constructive way by pushing forward bilateral cooperation in IPR protection,’’ he added.