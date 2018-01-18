A young Palestinian man has been killed in an exchange of fire with the Israeli army near the occupied West Bank town of Jenin.

One other Palestinian and two Israeli soldiers were also injured in Thursday’s incident, which took place before dawn.

Israeli forces encircled the home of Ahmed Nasser Jarrar, 22, based on intelligence information that he and several others in the house had participated in the killing of an Israeli settler last week.

According to Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency, Jarrar used an automatic weapon to fire at the Israeli soldiers.

The Israeli army said in a statement on Twitter that Jarrar had used a “self-manufactured weapon”.

Local media reported that Jarrar’s father was killed by the Israeli army in the second Palestinian uprising, known as the Second Intifada, in 2002.

Jarrar is the fifth Palestinian to be killed by Israeli forces since the start of 2018. The other four were killed when Israeli forces fired live ammunition at them during clashes across the Israeli-occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Tensions in the region have increased in recent weeks after US President Donald Trump’s controversial decision to name Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The December 6 move prompted deadly protests in the occupied Palestinian territories and mass rallies in solidarity with the Palestinians across the Muslim world.

It was also met with widespread international condemnation, including by many US allies.